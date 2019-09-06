OGDEN, Utah — A person cleaning a storage unit in Utah found a dead body inside it and investigators are trying to determine if a crime took place.
The body was found Thursday inside the unit at Stock-N-Lock Self Storage in Ogden, north of Salt Lake City.
Lt. Tyler Ziegler called the case "very suspicious."
It was not immediately known how long the body had been inside the storage unit.
Police did not have information on the gender or age of the person, who has not been identified.
Investigators were collecting evidence and trying to find surveillance footage.
