CHANTILLY, Va. — A package of tiny dead birds passed off as pet food was confiscated by Customs agents at a Virginia airport.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the package came in to Dulles International Airport on a flight from Beijing on Jan. 27.
Agents discovered the bag of dead birds in the baggage of a passenger who was on their way to Prince George's County, Maryland.
The passenger said the package was cat food. The plastic packaging had pictures of a cat and dog.
The birds are barred from importation to prevent the spread of avian flu.
