DULUTH, Minn. — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is opening an office in Duluth in an effort to bring more federal resources to investigate drug crimes in northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The new office was announced Wednesday by city leaders and Richard Salter, the special agent in charge of the DEA's Omaha division, which oversees DEA operations in the area.
Now, two DEA agents will be embedded with the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. Salter says the partnership will bring more law enforcement and federal prosecutorial resources to the area to help dismantle criminal drug trafficking organizations.
