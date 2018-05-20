SAN JOSE, Calif. — Zoltan Stieber, Darren Mattocks and Yamil Asad scored to help D.C. United beat the San Jose Earthquakes 3-1 on Saturday night.
Stieber opened the scoring in the 15th minute, slipping behind the defense on Luciano Acosta's long ball and slotting it past goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell.
Five minutes later, Acosta had a takeaway deep in Earthquakes territory and fed Mattocks for a narrow-angle finish to make it 2-0.
Asad added a third for United (2-5-2) in the 37th minute after Paul Arriola forced another San Jose turnover.
Danny Hoesen capped the scoring late in the first half on a left-footed putback in the 43rd minute — his sixth goal of the season for the Earthquakes (2-6-3).
