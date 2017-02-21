Gallery: Animal keepers wave goodbye to Bao Bao, the beloved 3-year-old panda at the National Zoo in Washington, as she leaves on a one-way flight to China to join a panda breeding program, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017.

Gallery: A zookeeper trains Bao Bao to become familiar with the actual shipping crate that she will ride in on her journey to China.

Gallery: Leslie Johnson tears up on Monday while watching Bao Bao, a 3-year-old female panda, lick honey from a crate that she says she gave the young panda at the Smithsonian's National Zoo Giant Pandas exhibit in Washington, D.C. Bao Bao is destined for a new home in Chengdu, China.

Gallery: Ahari Gadson, 4, composes a letter to Bao Bao; with him is Rylie Rose, also 4.

Gallery: Giant panda Bao Bao, pictured at the National Zoo on Thursday, will depart the zoo for China on Feb. 21.

Gallery: Bao Bao as a baby in 2013, at a doctor's checkup.

WASHINGTON — The National Zoo in Washington has said its final goodbye to its panda cub Bao Bao.

The zoo packed up the American-born panda Tuesday for a one-way flight to China, where the 3-year-old will eventually join a panda breeding program.

Bao Bao left the zoo Tuesday morning in a special crate. She is scheduled to fly from Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia to Chengdu, China, on Tuesday afternoon.

The cub won't have to worry about finding overhead bin space or dealing with a talkative seatmate on the 16-hour, nonstop flight. She'll be the only panda on the plane, traveling with a keeper and a veterinarian.

In preparation for the trip, keepers have packed Bao Bao's favorite foods, including bamboo, apples and sweet potatoes.