Few creators in comics work their magic with youth movements quite like Brian Michael Bendis.

During his almost two decades as one of the top writers at Marvel Comics, Bendis ushered in the biracial Spider-Man Miles Morales (co-created by artist Sara Pichelli). But before that, he had to kill off the teenage Peter Parker/Spider-Man he’d written for Marvel’s Ultimate Comics line.

The news was devastating to pre-Miles fans. Making Spider-Man into a Spider-Kid had been a big hit once before. Could he pull off the same success twice? The answer was a resounding yes.

So when Bendis started having top-secret meetings with DC Comics co-publisher Dan DiDio to discuss one of the biggest free agent splashes in a comic-book generation, the question of DC’s teen heroes came up.

“[DC didn’t] have a line that focuses on the teen heroes. Just that moment where they are deciding who they are and how the world works,” Bendis says.

DiDio decided in that moment that Bendis was the guy to bring back Young Justice — a junior Justice League with a roster of teen DC favorites that includes Robin the Boy Wonder (Tim Drake version), teen Superman clone Superboy (the ’90s version), super-speedster Impulse and Wonder Woman protégée Wonder Girl. The plan was to create a new youthful imprint, called Wonder Comics, built around a new “Young Justice” series, which originally debuted at DC in 1998.

Two years ago, after Bendis announced his arrival at DC, he was flooded with social media pings from fans asking to not only bring back “Young Justice,” but also Conner Kent, the Superboy spawning from the now-classic “Death of Superman” and “Reign of the Superman” story lines of the early ’90s.

The Wonder Comics imprint debuted recently with the first issue of Bendis’ “Young Justice,” illustrated by Patrick Gleason. Bendis realizes much of the initial attention of Wonder Comics will be geared toward the return of the cocky Conner Kent/Superboy, a character with many fans despite being away from DC continuity for some time. “Young Justice” will explore where Superboy has been.

Bendis will also oversee the retro-nostalgia fueled “Wonder Twins” (written by Mark Russell and art by Stephen Byrne), “Dial H for Hero” (written by Sam Humphries and art by Joe Quinones) and a new heroine Naomi (written by Bendis and David F. Walker and art by Jamal Campbell).

Wonder Comics is intended for new readers, but Bendis recognizes that adults who grew up loving these characters will likely be interested in new adventures. But don’t let the nostalgically designed superhero suits fool you: These stories take place in the here and now.

“These characters are back in continuity and telling a future-forward story that really matters to the DC Universe right this second,” he says. “That is the absolute best way to introduce them to a new audience.”