WASHINGTON — A DC gun control rally later this month can't be held at the National Mall because the space was already reserved for a talent show.

National Park Service spokesman Mike Litterst tells The Washington Post "March For Our Lives" organizers applied for a space that was already taken, forcing them to search for another site.

March for Our Lives is a nationwide demonstration sparked by Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 people last month. A redacted permit application says a "student project" for "filming for a talent show" got the site. Litterst says it was redacted for privacy reasons.

The application for the March 24 rally says more than 500,000 attendees are expected. Litterst said Wednesday organizers are looking to plan the rally on federal land on Pennsylvania Avenue.