The supersecret writing plans for Brian Michael Bendis at DC Comics have been revealed. DC has announced that Bendis will be writing various Superman titles in his highly anticipated debut following his surprise departure from Marvel Comics after a successful two-decade career.

Bendis' first Superman short story (previously announced) will be illustrated by DC Comics co-publisher and fan-favorite artist Jim Lee in the 1,000th issue of "Action Comics" (available in print and digitally on April 18).

On May 30, the first of a six-issue weekly miniseries titled "Man of Steel" arrives, written by Bendis and illustrated by various artists, including Ivan Reis, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Ryan Sook, Adam Hughes, Kevin Maguire and rising star Jason Fabok. The miniseries will have six interconnected covers drawn by Reis and Joe Prado. DC says "Man of Steel" will add new twists to the last days of Superman's home planet of Krypton before its destruction, as well as a new take on Kal-El/Clark Kent's path to becoming the most recognizable superhero of all time.

On July 11, DC will debut the first issue of a new ongoing "Superman" series, written by Bendis with art by Reis. The series' first story arc will take a look at the major happenings resulting from the end of the "Man of Steel" miniseries. That same month, Bendis will take over writing duties on "Action Comics" No. 1,001 as it resumes publication July 25, working with artist Pat Gleason.

In its news release announcing Bendis' new super-assignments, DC says Bendis will focus on making "Action Comics" stories more character-driven, while introducing heroes and villains and putting more focus on Clark Kent's role at the Daily Planet as a reporter.

Bendis will also be bringing his creator-owned comic book universe Jinxworld to DC Comics, including noir crime titles such as "Jinx" and "Scarlet." Those titles will be available digitally in the spring. New stories from still ongoing series such as "Powers" and "The United States of Murder Inc." are expected to arrive in 2018, as well.

DC also announced a "Bendis-curated custom imprint of titles," which will feature some of Bendis' favorite characters, along with new characters created specifically for the imprint.