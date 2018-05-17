Gov. Mark Dayton on Thursday morning vetoed a tax measure that includes income rate cuts, taking down one of the major bills of the legislative session and setting up a standoff with Republican lawmakers with only a few days to finish their work.

Dayton vetoed the bill during a visit to Bruce Vento Elementary School in St. Paul. Surrounded by young students, he counted to three and used the veto stamp as the kids shouted, "Veto!"

"This veto is for these children and their futures," Dayton said. The DFL governor has been telling Republicans he won't sign off on the tax bill unless they agree to a package of emergency aid for school districts struggling with budget problems.

The GOP-crafted tax bill would cut tax rates on the two lowest income tiers and align the state tax code with recent federal tax changes. But Dayton says his top priority is an additional $137.9 million to be spread among all 553 school districts across the state, including at least 59 districts that are anticipating budget shortfalls.

"Teacher layoffs are going to be draconian around the state if this funding doesn't go through," Dayton said.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said the school proposal came too late to be properly vetted. In the Senate, Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said Republicans in the Legislature share the governor's interest in supporting Minnesota schools but believe the state is already spending enough.

Dayton said the tax bill, which the Senate passed Wednesday on a straight party-line vote of 34-33, offers too little relief to individual taxpayers while not requiring enough from corporations.

The legislative session ends Monday, but lawmakers must pass all legislation by Sunday at midnight. Daudt and Gazelka sent Dayton a letter Thursday morning asking him for a meeting, writing that "it is imperative the three of us meet today to begin negotiations in earnest on the various issues we have all expressed a commitment to addressing this year."

But the letter suggested Daudt and Gazelka aren't willing to deal with Dayton on the school money he wants.

"The budget you signed last year included a significant investment in our schools, is sufficient for the upcoming school year, and will be revisited during the next two-year budget cycle," the letter went on.

Work on the next two-year budget cycle is to commence in 2019, after Dayton has left office.