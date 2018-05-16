ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have required Minnesota physicians to tell pregnant women they have the option of viewing an ultrasound before having an abortion.

The Democratic governor vetoed the bill Wednesday after it passed the Legislature largely on party lines last week. Several Democrats joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

Opponents said the bill was an attempt to stifle women's access to abortions and would undermine how doctors interact with their patients. Dayton said he objected to interfering with the doctor-patient relationship.

Supporters argued the bill would give women more information before deciding to have an abortion.