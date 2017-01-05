Capping a busy week of proposal unveilings, Gov. Mark Dayton on Thursday grew the list of measures he wants the Legislature to pass quickly, adding a $300 million tax plan that would cut taxes for farmers, families paying for child care and also boost local government aid.

Dayton has now revived two separate pieces of legislation that were left undone last year in the first few days of the legislative session: a borrowing package to finance more than $1 billion in construction projects around the state and a tax bill that would benefit more than 450,000 Minnesotans, according to an estimate by the governor’s office.

The bill “provides assistance to those who need it most, while protecting the progress we have made to stabilize our state’s finances,” Dayton said. “I look forward to working with the Legislature to find a common-sense solution that prioritizes the needs of Minnesota families.”

While the Legislature approved a $260-million tax bill last year, Dayton vetoed the bill after his administration discovered a drafting error that would cost the state $101 million over three years. Efforts to repass the bill last summer with technical fixes during a special session failed because of political differences that vexed state leaders, effectively pushing the issues into this year.

Among those who stand to see tax cuts in Dayton’s plan are farmland owners who could see a tax credit worth $34 million in all. The plan would also expand eligibility of a child-care tax credit that would affect 95,000 Minnesota families. The bill also includes a $30 million funding increase to local government aid, as well as county program aid.

In a nod to rural Minnesota, the tax plan also provides financial payments to landowners who are working to comply with Dayton’s water buffer proposal. It would provide eligible taxpayers $40 per acre each year for each tillable acre converted to a water-quality buffer strip, areas of vegetation that are intended to reduce farm runoff into the state’s waterways.

House and Senate Republican leaders including Speaker Kurt Daudt and Leader Paul Gazelka released details of their plan to relieve spiking insurance premiums for some Minnesotans.

“I’m particularly pleased about the agriculture property tax credit that is in this bill,” said Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who along with Revenue Commissioner Cynthia Bauerly, joined Dayton for the announcement. “It’s not known to a lot of people in the metro area that farm property tax credits have increased over 100 percent over the last 10 years, and that is really putting a damper on the ability of local communities in Greater Minnesota to pass the school levies that are so important to keeping those Greater Minnesota schools strong.”

Earlier Thursday, Republican leaders from both the Minnesota House and Senate unveiled their first pieces of legislation that are intended to provide financial assistance to more than 100,000 Minnesotans who face steep health insurance premium hikes this year but make too much to qualify for subsidies. They said they planned to pass the legislation as early as this week and continue debating changes to the state’s health insurance market.

The proposal would spend $300 million to offer a three-month-long, 25 percent premium reduction to everyone on the individual market who don’t qualify for other subsidies. After those three months are up, the assistance would be limited to people who meet specific income guidelines: individuals who make less than $95,040 per year or a family of four making $194,400 or less.

Dayton said he has had talks with Republican leaders about the health care legislation. He expressed concerns Thursday over how Republicans plan to deliver the financial assistance. Under the Republican plan, the premium reductions would be administered by the Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) office, which would run the calculations to determine who would qualify.

MMB Commissioner Myron Frans said that it will be tough to verify income eligibility requirements because it would require coordination with the Revenue Department during the height of tax-filing season.