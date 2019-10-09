MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton is joining the University of Minnesota as an executive leadership fellow.
Dayton has taken the unpaid position at the Center for Integrative Leadership which is housed at the Humphrey School of Public Affairs. The university says Dayton will participate in classroom discussions and meet with students.
The 72-year-old Dayton will also work with a faculty member on a series of reflections on collaboration and leadership. The former governor did not seek re-election last year.
