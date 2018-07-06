Gov. Mark Dayton and U.S. Sen. Tina Smith got a firsthand look Friday morning at southern Minnesota communities hit hardest by recent flooding.

"It's obviously a very critical situation," Dayton said to a group in the Murray County town of Slayton, after visiting Lake Shetek, where residents had filled some 18,000 sandbags earlier this week to combat rising floodwaters. "Hopefully dry weather will continue."

From Redwood Falls to the Iowa border, southern Minnesota communities have been inundated with rainfall after an already wet June. Last Tuesday, parts of Murray County got 8 to 10 inches of rain — double the amount that typically falls the entire month of July.

Swollen rivers and lakes and overland flooding has closed township roads, drowned farm fields and displaced some homeowners. Other residents are busy cleaning out basements filled with water or raw sewage. And tourism has taken a hit. Lake Shetek, a 3,500-acre lake south of Marshall, got 8.6 inches of rain within mostly two hours Tuesday, spilling over its banks and prompting about 30 homeowners and a Bible camp to evacuate.

"I've never seen the roads underwater like it is," said Jeb Malone, the mayor of Currie, which is near the lake. "There's not much you can do."

Malone, who works in construction, is also a first-time farmer, planting 160 acres of corn — about 55 acres of what is now underwater and destroyed. He estimated the town of 200 residents had received 21 inches of rainfall in two weeks — the most he has ever seen in 37 years living there. Besides canceling or postponing July 4th festivities this year, about 20 homes also have sewage filling basements after the city's system became overwhelmed by rainfall.

A worker from Northwest Gas inspected gas lines Friday in the flooding in Currie, Minn., in Murray County in southwestern Minnesota. The swollen Des Moines River forced the closure of an main road, 200th Avenue in Currie.

State leaders answered questions Friday from local leaders about how to get state and federal reimbursement from damage. It could be a week or two before damage cost totals are calculated.

"It's been a hard enough time in farm country," Smith said. "Now to have this blow is especially tough."

No injuries or deaths have been reported across Minnesota from the recent storms. And it's not just the southern part of the state. From Carlton County southwest of Duluth to Redwood Falls, 36 of 87 counties and Red Lake have reported damages from the rainfall. On Thursday, Dayton declared a state of emergency.

Joe Kelly, the director of the state's Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said state and FEMA officials will return to the area in up to two weeks to assess damage.

"It's a tough time, there's no way around that," Dayton told residents in Slayton after giving out his home phone number to the crowd to call if they need help. "My heart goes out to all of you."

