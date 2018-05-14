ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton says he won't sign a bill squaring the state's tax code to sweeping federal changes if Republican lawmakers don't include emergency funding money for schools.

Dayton's comments Monday set the stage for tricky negotiations with GOP legislative leaders as they careen toward deadlines. Passing a so-called tax conformity bill to avoid confusion and some tax increases for residents has been a major focus this year.

But Dayton says schools need additional money as well. He previously requested $138 million for 59 school districts struggling with budget deficits.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says meeting Dayton's request is "next to impossible" in the compressed timeframe.

The two sides have less than a week to strike a deal. The legislative session ends May 21.