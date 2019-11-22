The Dayton's Project on Friday unveiled five window installations designed by Kent Hensley, a retail consultant who started his career at Dayton Hudson.

According to a news release, the windows depict the history of Dayton's in Minneapolis while providing a preview for the redevelopment of the historic property now underway at 700 Nicollet Mall.

Hensley collaborated with fashion designer Joy Teiken of Joynoelle on a few of the windows. The five windows are located both on Nicollet at the corner of 8th Street, and in The Dayton's Project skyways.

"The Dayton's Project wanted to embrace the long tradition of seasonal window displays in the building," said Brian Whiting, president of the Telos Group, in a statement "The installations exemplify the building's grand retail history while looking to the future of The Dayton's Project experience."

"With my background in retail design and history at Dayton Hudson, it was a joy to once again work in this building," said designer Kent Hensley in a statement. "Many of us have fond memories of the Dayton's window displays over the seasons, and it is my honor to make a nod to that history while sharing the exciting new life for the building."

