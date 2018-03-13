ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton is preparing to deliver his last State of the State address.
The speech scheduled Wednesday night at the Capitol will be the Democratic governor's eighth and final annual address. Dayton is leaving office early next year after two terms.
It comes a year after Dayton collapsed during the middle of his speech on the House floor. He joked on Tuesday that he hoped to stay on his feet for the entire address this year.
Dayton will lay out his priorities that may not find a receptive welcome in the Republican-controlled Legislature. He's also likely to reflect on his eight years in office and urge lawmakers to protect the state's restored financial stability.
