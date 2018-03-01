Gov. Mark Dayton and several DFL lawmakers are proposing a dramatic expansion of the MinnesotaCare health plan, creating what is known as a “public option” that offers health insurance for any Minnesotan who is struggling to find and afford coverage.

Dayton said Thursday morning that the buy-in option, removing MinnesotaCare’s income restrictions and allowing anyone to purchase coverage, would improve access to health insurance for 100,000 Minnesotans. People in town-hall meetings across the state have been asking for access to MinnesotaCare, he said.

MinnesotaCare, created in 1992, has provided health coverage for Minnesotans described as the working poor — those who earn too much to qualify for the federal-state Medicaid program but who struggle to afford private coverage.

Legislation to grant the expansion would “guarantee that all Minnesotans will have another good option for high-quality, more affordable health care, wherever they live,” Dayton said.

The announcement followed a troubling study released last week, which showed a sharp increase in the share of uninsured Minnesotans, from 4.3 percent in 2015 to 6.3 percent last year. The increase was the first in nearly a decade and occurred despite a relatively strong economy, which historically has kept Minnesotans insured through broad access to workplace health plans.

Joining Dayton in support of the expansion on Thursday were state Rep. Clark Johnson, DFL-North Mankato; state Sen. Tony Lourey, DFL-Kerrick; and Gary Wertish, the president of the Minnesota Farmers Union.

“I have heard from farmers who pay more than $40,000 out of pocket before they get any help from their health insurance,” Wertish said, “while other farmers cannot afford any coverage at all.”

The fate of the proposal in the 2018 Legislature is unclear, with both houses in control of Republicans who historically have been cool to MinnesotaCare.