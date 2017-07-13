Michael Vekich was named as the new chair of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority (MSFA) and Laura Bishop appointed as a new board member, Gov. Mark Dayton announced Thursday.

Vekich will take over for Interim Chair, Kathleen Blatz, who has held the position since February. He will assume the position at the next meeting of the MSFA on July 21. His term will run until Jan. 7, 2019.

Vekich is the CEO of Vekich Chartered in Minneapolis and recently became a member of BNCCORP’s board of directors. He also is president of the National Association of Corporate Directors — Minnesota. Vekich has served as Chair of the Minnesota State board of trustees, Interim Director of the Minnesota Lottery and Chair of the Minnesota Board of Accountancy. He has also served as the vice chair of the Minnesota Ballpark Authority.

“I am honored to continue my service to the State of Minnesota as Chair of the MSFA,” said Vekich in a statement.

Dayton appointed Bishop to the board to fill a vacancy created when Blatz took over as Interim Chair. Blatz was member of the MSFA Board at the time. Bishop, whose appointment was effective immediately, is Chief Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Officer for Best Buy. She will serve a term that expires in 2020.

The new appointments come months after a scandal involving the use of luxury suites by family members, friends and political figures led to the departures of former Chair Michele Kelm-Helgen and former Executive Director Ted Mondale.