ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton is headed to a St. Paul elementary school to deliver a key veto as the Legislature nears the end of its session.

Dayton has pledged to veto the tax bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature. The state needs to make changes to conform to the big federal overhaul passed late last year so Minnesotans can avoid filing headaches — and possibly higher bills — next year.

Dayton has said the GOP bill tilts too far toward businesses and wealthier Minnesotans. He also said he wouldn't sign a bill without legislators approving his request for emergency school funding.

The GOP tax proposal modestly cuts Minnesota income tax rates. Republicans argue that Dayton's education request came too late in the session.