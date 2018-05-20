ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota lawmakers were headed into the final leg of the Legislative session that may end in a stalemate with work left undone.

Facing a midnight deadline to pass bills on Sunday, Republican leaders and Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton have yet to find common ground on several key issues. Conforming Minnesota's tax code to sweeping federal changes was at the top of the to-do list, as well as funding schools facing budget shortfalls.

Republicans were sprinting to resend a tax bill that Dayton rejected last week, which includes some funding for public schools.

The House and Senate also sent Dayton a nearly thousand page bill containing a wide range of government spending early Sunday morning.

Dayton says he will veto it. He left the tax bill's fate up in the air.