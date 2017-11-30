Gov. Mark Dayton will appoint a work group led by officials from Minnesota AARP to address reports of criminal abuse in Minnesota’s senior care facilities, his second response to a Star Tribune series examining the state’s failure to investigate hundreds of violent incidents.

Dayton was set to make the announcement Thursday afternoon, with details to follow.

A statement from Dayton’s office said the work group will develop recommendations quickly for action by the 2018 Legislature, which convenes early next year.

In particular, Dayton said he would ask the work group for ways to reduce the secrecy that often surrounds state abuse investigations, leaving families in the dark, and to improve reporting of criminal abuse to law enforcement authorities.

