Gov. Mark Dayton on Friday revised his original budget proposal to add $100 million for voluntary preschool, leave $200 million unspent, and call for six months of rail service that would connect the Twin Cities to St. Cloud.

Dayton’s budget blueprint completes another puzzle piece to what will be a new two-year state budget. Senate Republicans are expected on Friday to release their spending targets in areas like education, health and human services and transportation. House Republicans will follow suit.

The DFL governor’s revised budget priorities follow a recent economic and state budget forecast that predicts the state’s budget surplus will be $1.65 billion, slightly larger than the $1.4 billion surplus Dayton had worked with in devising his original spending plan.

Among new priorities that Dayton wants to see funded are soft-body armor reimbursements for police officers, additional local aid to fully implement the governor’s water-quality law, as well as a Super Bowl tax exemption.

All together, the new spending priorities represent an additional $147 million, raising the cost of Dayton’s budget proposal to north of $46 billion — about a 10 percent increase over the current budget of $41.8 billion.

“My supplemental budget proposal would continue making the investments our state needs to create opportunity for every Minnesotan, starting with our youngest learners, while protecting the fiscal integrity of our budget,” Dayton said in a statement.