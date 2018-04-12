ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton has criticized a self-described millionaire who says he legally qualified for food stamps and took them to prove the system is vulnerable to abuse.
Rob Undersander of Waite Park told a legislative committee Wednesday that he and his wife collected about $6,000 in benefits they didn't need over 19 months, then gave the equivalent to charity. Minnesota doesn't use a person's assets to determine food-stamp eligibility. He said they qualified because his retirement income was low. He was testifying for a bill to require that assets be counted.
The governor on Thursday joined other Democrats in condemning Undersander's actions.
Dayton said, "If I were him I would have been ashamed to show up and disclose what I'd done."
He said public policy shouldn't be made on anecdotes.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.