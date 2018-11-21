ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Mark Dayton is back home in St. Paul after an unexpectedly long hospitalization following back surgeries.
Dayton returned to the governor's residence Wednesday. In a statement, the 71-year-old said he was looking forward to celebrating Thanksgiving with family.
Dayton said he would continue therapy at the residence. He said earlier that he suffered some lung damage from post-surgical complications from the back surgeries.
Dayton didn't seek a third term. Fellow Democrat Tim Walz takes over in January.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Outdated voting machines spark election worries in Nebraska
When the federal government offered money to help states buy new vote-counting machines in 2002, Nebraska officials jumped at the chance.
National
Questions about the romaine warning? Here are some answers
Avoid all romaine lettuce, but don't worry about your turkey.
National
Company can be ordered to drill to end 14-year-old oil leak
The company failing to end a 14-year-old oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico can be required to perform more underwater drilling and excavation work to stop the flow of crude, a federal regulatory board has ruled.
National
Border Patrol agent acquitted in Mexican teen's 2012 death
An Arizona jury on Wednesday acquitted a U.S. Border Patrol agent of manslaughter in the shooting of a Mexican teen through a border fence, another loss for federal prosecutors after the second trial in the 2012 killing.
National
Pelosi detractor now says he'll back her for House speaker
Rep. Nancy Pelosi appears to be having some success shrinking the ranks of Democratic lawmakers opposing her bid to serve a second stint as speaker of the House.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.