The administration of Gov. Mark Dayton said Wednesday that it needs about $43 million in additional state funding to fix a glitch-ridden upgrade to the state's vehicle licensing and registration system.

Officials from Minnesota IT Services and the Department of Public Safety detailed the funding needs on Wednesday as part of a new project road map for the Minnesota License and Registration System (MNLARS). The rollout last July was a decade in the works and has cost $93 million to date, only to be plagued by problems that led to lines at licensing offices, long delays in issuance of new car titles and other issues.

Those tasked with the fixes argue the extra funding is needed to address "high-priority defects" and add enhancements to the system. Lawmakers, though, said the $43 million is too steep a price for the long-developed system.

"It's a necessary number, and unfortunately it is at this point our only option. There is no product to buy off of a shelf," said Dana Bailey, executive director of projects and initiatives for Minnesota IT Services.

Bailey also said they would need state lawmakers to approve at least some of that money in the first week of the legislative session that starts Feb. 20, or they won't be able to keep a timeline to have the system's major defects fixed by this July. They are now aiming to wrap up the project completely by December 2019.

"I fully support these recommendations, and urge legislative leaders to work with my administration to ensure we have the funding and support necessary to make urgently-needed improvements," Dayton said in a statement. He added: "We will not rest until we get this done right, and Minnesotans should expect nothing less."

Republican legislators have been heavily critical of the administration's handling of the project.

"Now, they're asking for an unrealistic and unacceptable $43 million on top of the nearly $100 million spent over the past 10 years with no guarantees that this new funding will be the magic bullet needed to make this system fully functional," said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska, the chairman of the House Transportation Committee.

Ryan Faircloth is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.