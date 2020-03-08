The fourth and final installment of our daily 2020 All-Tournament Team, as selected by Loren Nelson and David La Vaque.

FORWARDS

Charlie Strobel

Hill-Murray | Senior (pictured above)

Described as the “heartbeat” of the Pioneers by coach Bill Lechner, Strobel really got the blood pumping with his two goals and ensuing celebrations. Said afterward that he was looking forward to comparing state titles with his dad, Mike, a 1991 champion with Hill-Murray. “We’ll have to have a talk a little bit later. See what happens,” Charlie said.

Colin Hagstrom

Mahtomedi | Senior

Don’t sweat, University of Maryland men’s lacrosse fans. Hagstrom, the best faceoff specialist in Minnesota, is coming your way. He just had to take care of a little hockey business. Like, you know, scoring in overtime to secure Mahtomedi’s first state title.

Owen Quast

Hill-Murray | Senior

Hill-Murray coach Bill Lechner calls him, with affection, a chugger. The Little Engine that Could. How about Owen The Moment? Two of his five goals this season came in the biggest games, a 3-2 victory in the Section 4 final and the 4-1 state championship victory.



DEFENSEMEN

Matthew Fleishhacker

Hill-Murray | Junior

The Pioneers’ defensive corps was reshuffled just hours before puck drop once the news broke that standout Joe Palodichuk wouldn’t be playing because of a bout with mononucleosis, elevating Fleishhacker into a more prominent role. He responded by scoring a first-period power-play goal.

Nathan Gruhlke

Mahtomedi | Senior

Nathan who? Teammates whooped it up when the unsung Gruhlke was selected to the all-tournament team. He had a blocked shot and a hit in the Class 1A title game against Hermantown but his biggest contribution was his ability to help limit the Hawks to mostly poor-angle, long-range shots.



GOALTENDER

Ben Dardis

Mahtomedi l Sophomore

Impeccable 40-save performance by the 5-foot-8 Dardis might not signal an end to the Big Goalie Era but does prove that heart remains any player’s most important — and impossible to measure — attribute.