KEEP THAT CARD

Lauren Stephenson: After going 4 over in her last four holes on Friday, the 21-year-old rookie hit 13 of 14 fairways to shoot 4-under 68 with five birdies and a bogey. She went from 1 over and tied for 26th to 3 under and tied for 19th.

TOSS THAT CARD

Jimin Kang: The only club pro to make the cut went from 1 under to 7 over with a birdie-free 80 that included six bogeys, a double on the par-3 fourth and only eight greens in regulation.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Sarah Burnham: The 23-year-old Maple Grove native, who made the weekend on the 5-over cut line, cruised to the 10th tee at even par on the day. Then she hit into the water left of the 10th green en route to a triple-bogey 7 and a back-nine 40 for a 76 that left her 9 over and tied for 75th heading into the final round. A state champion as a junior at Wayzata in 2013, Burnham hit nine of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens. As for the 10th hole, well, she said, “I hit it in the fairway and hit my second shot a little right. Had a really hard chip and lobbed it and it just rolled down into the water across the way. So, I kind of chucked it out of the hazard and then chipped up. And then I missed a 4-footer for a triple.”

women’s PGA MOMENT

Sei Young Kim, a third-degree black belt in taekwondo, KO’d holes 13 and 14 with a couple chip-ins for birdie and eagle, one of only two eagles recorded by the field on Saturday. She missed the green at the par-3 13th. No problem. Then, at the short par-4 14th, she said, “I had 92 meters [101 yards] to the pin. Just hit shot with 53-degree wedge. I couldn’t see [the cup] where I was standing. The galleries went, “Oh!” I went, ‘Wow!’ So I made it. Kim carded a 5-under 31 on the back for the low nine of the tournament and a tournament-tying best 67 for the day. She’s 4 under, five shots from the lead.

CHIP SHOTS

• Championship organizers don’t release attendance figures, but it is believed between 35,000 to 40,000 are expected to attend throughout the week that ends with Sunday’s final round.

• Thirty-five of 80 players broke par on Saturday as the course was shortened to 6,619 yards. That’s 212 yards shorter than Thursday’s 6,831-yard setup.

KEY HOLE

Par-5, 527-yard No. 15: It surrendered 30 birdies while playing as the second-easiest hole behind the par-5 seventh, which gave up 32 birdies. Only four players on Saturday bogeyed No. 15.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I was actually really, really rushed this morning so I was running all over the place. I got to the tee probably two minutes … before and started off with bogey. But … I just stayed very aggressive and went at pins you shouldn’t go at.”

– Danielle Kang on how a disjointed start for her became a 4-under 68.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“ The staging at @KPMGWomensPGA feels big at Hazeltine. They think of the little things too here.”

— Golfweek reporter Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) tweeting a picture from the 18th fairway showing grandstands, patios and air-conditioned suites surrounding the green.

DAY 4

Due to anticipated bad weather overnight and early morning, Sunday’s final-round starting times will be in groups of three off the first and 10th tees from 9:12 to 11:35 a.m. Ch. 11 has coverage from 2-5 p.m.

MARK CRAIG