The third installment of our daily 2020 All-Tournament Team, as selected by Loren Nelson and David La Vaque.

FORWARDS

Cole Antcliff (pictured above, at right)

Hermantown | Junior

A relentless 5-foot-7 forward that Hawks’ coach Patrick Andrews referred to as a “little ball of hate,” Antcliff got Hermantown rolling in the first period with his first goal this postseason.

Adam Johnson

Mahtomedi | Junior

Johnson liked his first goal, a short-side snipe into the upper corner while flying down the right side early in the first period, so much he retraced his skate prints and recreated the feat later in the period.

Charlie Strobel

Hill-Murray | Senior

Overtime winner against St. Thomas Academy only adds to the Strobel legend — his dad Mike and uncle Mark, seniors and twin brothers, were the driving forces behind the Pioneers’ 1991 championship.



DEFENSEMEN

Joey Pierce

Hermantown | Junior

The manchild with the full beard doesn’t look like a high school kid. Doesn’t play like one either. His dominance at both ends — goal, two assists, eight shots, four hits — was crucial in the Hawks knocking off defending champion St. Cloud Cathedral.

Kam Langfels

Eden Prairie | Junior

Although he often gets overshadowed by fellow defenders Luke Mittelstadt and Mason Langenbrunner — a pair of Division I commits — Langfels is just as capable of shutting down top forwards such as Blake’s Joe Miller, who was limited to a power-play assist in Friday’s semifinals.



GOALTENDER

Axel Rosenlund

Eden Prairie l Senior

Came close to recording a second straight tournament shutout but happily settled for 32 saves on 33 shots and fourth victory in five tourney starts. News alert: He's NOT named after Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.