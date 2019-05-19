Keep That Card

Brooks Koepka: He started out seven shots ahead and ended up seven shots ahead after shooting an even-par 70 Saturday in the third round of the PGA Championship. He’s one round away from a fourth major championship in his past eight tries and a return to No. 1 in the world. No one has lost a seven-shot lead in 159 years of major championship golf. No one has even lost more than a six-shot lead in any PGA Tour event.

Toss That Card

Phil Mickelson: Lefty struggled mightily in the third round, finishing with a 76 in which he had only six pars. He started par, birdie, bogey, birdie, bogey, bogey and opened the back nine with three bogeys in a row.

On The Course With …

Dustin Johnson: The world’s top-ranked player made six birdies but mixed in five bogeys in a 69. No bogey hurt more than the one on No. 18, which cost him a spot in the final group and involved two bunkers and a visit to thick rough.

PGA Moment

Ryan Vermeer: The pro from Happy Hollow in Omaha shot a 72 and was tied for 58th, the best performance of the three club pros who made the cut.

Chip Shots

• J.T. Poston certainly didn’t expect to be playing Saturday. He wasn’t even invited until Tuesday, when Vijay Singh withdrew. And that 77 Thursday was a bad step. But a 67 Friday brought life, and he shot a Saturday 71. The greatest challenge? Finding a hotel room in New York on short notice. We hear his caddie is sleeping on a hide-a-bed. “We’ve been scrambling a little bit,” Poston said.

• Lucas Glover, who won the U.S. Open in 2009 at Bethpage Black, shot his second consecutive 69 Saturday and was at even par after three rounds. Glover has been dealing with knee problems since a bodysurfing accident in Hawaii in 2012. He has had surgery on each knee in the past 18 months.

• Rich Beem, in the tournament because of his PGA title won at Hazeltine National, shot an 82 Saturday after a 69 on Friday.

Key Hole

Par-5, 604-yard No. 13: His lead down to five shots, as low as it would get in the third round, Koepka drove into the rough and had 315 yards to the hole. His second shot went into more rough 121 yards from the pin. Koepka then put his third shot 16 feet, 9 inches from the hole and made the putt for a birdie 4.

Quote Of The Day

“I did eight [interviews] yesterday, and I think I have said most everything to be said. I’m good.”

— Jordan Spieth, in refusing, for a second time Saturday, to be interviewed by the Associated Press

Tweet Of The Day

“Thumb activation. I need 6-7 birdies to warrant this many thumbs-up. Let’s do this!”

— Phil Mickelson, after posting a video from his car’s front seat showing him doing thumb exercises

Day 4

Koepka won’t treat it like a victory lap, but it might seem like one as he tries to won wire-to-wire. The last to do that in the PGA was Hal Sutton (1983, Riviera). TNT will start the television coverage at 10 a.m., and Ch. 4 will pick it up from 1 p.m. to the end.