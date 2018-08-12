DAY 3 AT BELLERIVE

Keep that card

Adam Scott: Missed a short birdie putt on 18 but still tapped in for par to complete a second consecutive 5-under 65. He’s alone in second place at 10 under, two back of Brooks Koepka. Scott, who got into the tournament on a special invite, has not had a top-five finish in any event in almost two years.

Toss that card

Dustin Johnson: The No. 1-ranked player in the world certainly didn’t play like it early on. Johnson did not make a birdie through his first 13 holes before three late birdies salvaged a 2-over 72. Johnson is at 5 under for the tournament, seven shots out of the lead.

On the course with

Jordan Spieth: Virtually all the work Spieth spent getting back into contention went to waste in the span of one hole. After playing the first 11 holes in 4 under to get within four of the lead, he made triple bogey on the par-4 12th to drop from a tie for 10th to a tie for 26th. Spieth hit his tee shot deep into the woods, and from a trampled lie tried to elevate over a tree and onto the green. But the ball slammed into the tree and ricocheted right, going over a fence and out of bounds. He took a drop, punched out into the rough, and needed three shots to clean up.

pga moment

Matt Wallace aced the par-3 16th hole with a 5-iron to spur a Tiger-like roar from the gallery eagerly awaiting Woods’ arrival in the following group. It was the 26th hole-in-one at the PGA Championship since such records began being kept in 1983. Wallace, a 28-year-old Englishman with three European Tour victories, didn’t keep a memento. He rewarded all those fans by chucking the ball into the crowd.

Chip shots

• Koepka is trying to become the fifth player in history to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same season.

• Ben Kern, the only club professional to make the cut, shot a bogey-free 67 and is tied for 36th place.

• Woods finished his round with 10 consecutive pars, never making a putt longer than 10 feet.

Key hole

Par-4, 508-yard No. 10: The back nine starts with a jolt at the PGA Championship. On Saturday, when the field scoring average was the lowest of the week at 69.5, the 10th was the toughest get. It played more than a third of a stroke over par.

TWEET of the day

“Gonna hoof it with Tiger’s group for a bit. If you never hear from me again you know why.”

— Golf Digest writer @brianwacker1, tweeting a picture of the Chicago Cubs ballcap he wore around the St. Louis golf course.

Quote of the day

“There’s about 10 of us looking for the round of the year.”

— Scott, looking ahead to Sunday.

UP NEXT

Following Saturday’s marathon, the PGA Championship is back on schedule for the last time as the season’s final major. TNT has coverage of the crowded leaderboard at 10 a.m. Ch. 4 takes over at 1 p.m.

BRIAN STENSAAS