KEEP THAT CARD

Hannah Green: The leader kept a firm distance, three strokes, over second-place Ariya Jutanugarn. She bogeyed her first hole of the day but was flawless the rest of the way and finished with a 3-under 69.

TOSS THAT CARD

Lauren Stephenson: After a birdie on the 14th, Stephenson had a double bogey on the 15th and bogeys on the 16th and 18th to wrap up Friday. She went from 3 under to finishing at 1-over 73. Stephenson made the cut but is eight shots behind Green.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Jin Young Ko: The world’s No. 1 golfer was on the edge of the cut line after the first day, shooting a 77. She flipped that on Day 2, with a 67 that pulled her to even after the first two rounds. Ko admitted she didn’t get much sleep after a long day and an early morning. Once she got on the course, though, she found her focus. “I think I lost my cool yesterday,” Ko said. “I kept trying, kept thinking of my goal, goal for my life, personal life.”

women’s PGA MOMENT

Nuria Iturrioz qualified for this major on a special exemption, and she’s well on her way as a rising star. She captured her first U.S. victory on May 13 at the Zimmer Biomet Championship. Iturrioz made it past the cut with ease, finishing at 1-under 143 after the first two rounds. On the back nine Friday, she strung together three birdies before a bogey on the 17th halted that stretch. She finished with a 70.

CHIP SHOTS

• Brooke Henderson, No. 5 in the world rankings, barely squeezed by the cut line, needing a birdie on her final hole Friday to qualify for the weekend rounds. This came after she won just a week ago in Grand Rapids, Mich.

• The cut ended up at 5 over par. Eighty golfers made it to the weekend.

• Anne-Catherine Tanguay, Dani Holmqvist and Klara Spilkova withdrew from the tournament.

• Defending champion Sung Hyun Park shot a 71, her ninth par-or-better score in 10 rounds at this major and sixth straight.

KEY HOLE

Par-4, 412-yard No. 10: The hardest hole at Hazeltine produced quite a few bogeys — 60, to be exact — on Day 2. There were also seven double bogeys.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I can’t believe how everything is falling into place. I easily could’ve missed by one. Everything’s just going the right way for me.”

— Maple Grove’s Sarah Burnham, who was the last player into the field and made the cut on the number after a 1-under 71.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“Disappointed but not discouraged. I know I will play better if there’s ever an opportunity to return to @Hazeltine. Thanks @PGA @KPMGWomensPGA for picking this challenging yet amazing venue.”

— Aditi Ashok (@aditigolf) after shooting 77-78 and missing the cut for the first time in three appearances at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

DAY 3

Hazeltine remained dry for Round 2, and Saturday should be more of the same with perhaps a stray thunderstorm. Ch. 11 has coverage beginning at 2 p.m.

Souichi Terada