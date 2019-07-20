KEEP THAT CARD

Justin Harding: Missed the cut in his British Open debut last summer but is safely into the weekend after a brilliant 6-under 65, matching Rory McIlroy's valiant effort for round of the tournament so far.

TOSS THAT CARD

Jason Day: In perfect position at 4 under for the championship through 12 holes, Day made five bogeys and a double over his final six holes and missed the British Open cut for the first time in his career by a stroke.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Jordan Spieth: Still only 25, the three-time major winner moved his name up the leaderboard Friday with a superb four-hole run near the end of the front nine. He birdied the fifth and sixth, made eagle on the seventh and birdie on the eighth to get to 6 under, briefly tied for the lead. "This style of golf I've always found to fit my game pretty well," he said.

open MOMENT

Lee Westwood has made a career out of near-misses in majors, and the 46-year-old enters the weekend tied for third at his 25th British Open after a bogey-free, 4-under 67. What's new this year for Westwood is girlfriend Helen Storey on the bag for the first time at a major. Westwood said she "doesn't know too much about golf" but knows a lot about how his mind works. Look where it has gotten him: He has birdied the tough par-3 16th hole both times he has played it and is 4 under for the last three holes — a closing stretch where many have struggled. Friday, he was bogey-free for only the second time in 86 rounds at the British Open

CHIP SHOTS

• Tiger Woods (6 over) and Phil Mickelson (8 over) completed 36 holes and missed the cut in the same major for the first time.

• Woods has played 12 competitive rounds since winning the Masters and broken 70 only twice.

• Justin Rose sits T5, the first time he's inside the top 10 after 36 holes at the British Open since he was an amateur in 1998.

KEY HOLE

Par-4, 474-yard No. 18: McIlroy came to the 18th needing a birdie to play on the weekend. He settled for par. Shane Lowry bogeyed the final hole, dropping back into a tie for the lead with J.B. Holmes at 8 under.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"I told him how it was."

— Bob MacIntyre, having words with playing partner Kyle Stanley for not yelling "fore" after a wayward shot hit the mother of MacIntyre's caddie.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"The R & A provides unlimited brownies in the press room — it's on me to know when to stop eating them."

— Golf.com's @AlanShipnuck, in response to David Duval (27 over) taking a spot in the 156-man field.

DAY 3

Golf Channel has moving day coverage beginning at 4 a.m. Ch. 11 takes over at 6 a.m.

Compiled by BRIAN STENSAAS