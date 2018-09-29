RYDER CUP DAY 1
What you missed: Carnage. Lots and lots of carnage for the Americans. A 3-1 cushion after the morning fourballs (better ball) session quickly turned into a laugher when the Europeans swept the afternoon foursomes (alternate shot) in stunning fashion. How bad was it? Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren were 7-up on Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau at one point. Even when the U.S. appeared to get a break after Rory McIlroy was forced to hack out of heavy rough well below his feet, McIlroy somehow hit to 15 feet. Ian Poulter then drained the birdie putt in a match the Euros won 4 and 2 vs. Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson
What's ahead: The Americans need a rebound – and quick. After making 19 bogeys in Friday's afternoon session a similar display on Saturday in either session could spell disaster. That would make Sunday's singles matches a mere formality, just like in 2016 at Hazeltine when the U.S. won 17-11.
How to watch: Ch. 11 has coverage Saturday morning, beginning at 2 a.m. Twin Cities time.
