KEEP THAT CARD

Hyo Joo Kim: Made up for a missed cut at the U.S. Women’s Open with a convincing opening-round 3-under 69. She birdied three of the four par 5s and held the clubhouse lead until Hannah Green caught her by a stroke.

TOSS THAT CARD

Brooke Henderson: One birdie and three bogeys on each nine added up to matching 38s and a 4-over score for the world’s fifth-ranked player.

ON THE COURSE WITH …

Ariya Jutanugarn: Such a powerful hitter off the tee with her long irons and 3-wood, Jutanugarn rarely has the need to use — or even carry in her bag — a driver. This week, Jutanugarn not only has a driver, but she also used it on the back nine Thursday. Twice. It’s the first two times this season that the club has made an appearance in official play, and both times she missed the fairway. “You know, I feel good [about it],” she said. “I hit pretty good. Fairways are too narrow for me.” Lexi Thompson, paired with Jutanugarn for the first two rounds, was surprised to see driver from her playing partner but said it made sense. “They’re tipped out,” she said of the par 5s. “Not reachable.”

WOMEN'S PGA MOMENT

Maria Fassi finished runner-up at the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in April, won the NCAA individual championship last month and this week — her third as a professional — signed her first endorsement deal with Rolex. Welcome to the big time, Maria. She showcased a carefree attitude Thursday, offering scores of high-fives with fans in between holes during her opening-round 1-over 73. “People enjoy watching me, and I enjoy having people around,” she said. “It honestly keeps me out of my head.”

CHIP SHOTS

• Defending champion Sung Hyun Park briefly held a share of the lead on the back nine. But she made a double bogey on No. 14 after putting her drive into a fairway bunker, and then yanking her second shot into the rough. Still, she needed just 24 putts — only Green needed fewer — and is tied for fourth after a 2-under 70.

• The 16 players under par is the second fewest through the first round since 2015.

• Haru Nomura and Mi Jung Hur both withdrew after nine holes due to back injuries.

KEY HOLE

Par-3, 152-yard No. 8: It actually played as the fourth easiest hole Thursday, but it was no cinch for some. Two made double bogey and two took a dreaded “other.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I’m pretty sure it said ‘showers’ not ‘rain.’ ”

— Forecast woes from Lydia Ko, who played her final three holes in a near downpour.

TWEET OF THE DAY

“The rain didn’t stop us from taking the girls out to @Hazeltine today to check out some of the best golfers in the world tee it up!!”

— Vikings tight end @KyleRudolph82.

DAY 2

The field is back at it beginning at 7:40 a.m. More wet weather is predicted for the afternoon, but with tee times flipped from Thursday a new wave could get the brunt of it all. Golf Channel has coverage beginning at 5 p.m.

BRIAN STENSAAS