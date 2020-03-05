The first installment of our daily 2020 All-Tournament Team selections, as selected by Loren Nelson and David La Vaque.

FORWARDS

Grant Slukynsky

Warroad | Senior

Five-point first period tied a record set by Eveleth legend John Mayasich in 1951. Slukynsky, pictured above, repeatedly blew past would-be Hutchinson defenders on his way to three first-period goals. Mr. Hockey finalist finished with seven points, one short of another Mayasich mark.

Blake Biondi

Hermantown | Senior

“Man among boys” seems to be a common refrain among opposing coaches after they get a taste of the Biondi freight train. Such was the case Wednesday when the Mr. Hockey finalist torched Monticello for three goals. He also added two assists.

Nikolai Dulak

Mahtomedi | Senior

Sniper became playmaker when he helped set up JD Metz’s game-winning goal late in the third period then scored one of his own a few minutes later to cap a scintillating sequence of forechecking. Played a good defensive game, too, finishing with a plus/minus of plus-3.

DEFENSEMEN

Jon Bell

St. Cloud Cathedral | Junior

Flawless approach and landing at the blue line during pregame introductions (he’s the kid who wiped out last year) was followed by a near-perfect game, too. His first-period goal gave the Crusaders a 4-1 lead in their blowout of Mankato East.

Blake Norris

Warroad | Junior

Forwards don’t do ALL the scoring for the Warriors. Norris notched a goal, added two assists and was a plus-6. He also helped hold Hutchinson to just seven shots through two periods (when the Warriors notched seven of their nine goals).

GOALTENDER

Ben Dardis

Mahtomedi l Sophomore

Big goalies are a good thing, no question. But this 5-foot-8 dynamo bucks the tall-goalie trend as well as any 'tender in the state. He overcame slow start (Dardis allowed two goals on eight Delano shots) by shutting out the Tigers over the final two periods, finishing with 18 saves on 20 shots.