TAMPA, Fla. — Ezacuras Dawson III tossed in 18 points and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:09 left in the game and South Florida held off Florida Atlantic 60-58 on Sunday.
After Michael Forrest's layup gave Florida Atlantic a 56-49 lead with 4:05 left to play, Dawson took over the game. The sophomore accounted for a 10-0 run all by himself, hitting two 3s, a layup and a jumper to put the Bulls (7-6) up 59-56 with 1:15 left to play and they held on from there.
Reserve B.J. Mack added 10 points for South Florida.
Both teams shot 44% from the floor, but South Florida made 10 of 20 from 3-point range, while the Owls (8-5) hit just 7 of 23 (30%).
Karlis Silins topped FAU with 12 points.
