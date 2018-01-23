WASHINGTON — The diplomacy scene that President Donald Trump will encounter at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week isn't exactly a natural fit for the "America First" standard-bearer.

The glitzy annual gathering at a Swiss Alpine resort has, for nearly 50 years, drawn politicians, CEOs and celebrities to ponder public policy and global cooperation.

Sitting presidents typically pass on the event, as known for its flashy parties and celebrity sightings as its policy powwows and international deal-making.

Instead, Trump will be the star attraction at this year's invitation-only summit. The Diet Coke-loving, steak-with-ketchup-eating nationalist has railed against international trade practices.

The last sitting U.S. president to attend the summit was Bill Clinton in 2000. Ronald Reagan appeared via video link.