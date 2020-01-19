BOZEMAN, Mont. — Jacob Davison scored 26 points, Mason Peatling had a double-double and Eastern Washington defeated Montana State 71-58 on Saturday.

The Eagles made 8 of 14 shots, taking a 59-46 lead on Tanner Groves' jumper with 5:11 left. From that point on they didn't attempt another field goal until the closing seconds. Their final 12 points from from the free throw line, 11 in the last three minutes.

Peatling scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Groves added 11 points and Kim Aiken Jr. snared 13 rebounds for the Eagles (11-6, 4-2 Big Sky Conference).

Harald Frey led the Bobcats (9-9, 3-4) with 19 points and Amin Adamu scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Peatling converted a three-point play with a second left in the first half as the Eagles used a 7-2 run to take a 34-30 lead. Montana State scored the first six points of the second half to regain the lead.

The Bobcats stayed on top until Davis and Casson Rouse hit 3-pointers and Peatling made a layup for a 48-42 Eagles lead. Montana State cut it back to two but the Eagles scored the next 11, seven by Groves leading up to the free throw parade.