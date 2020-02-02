SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jacob Davison had 23 points as Eastern Washington narrowly defeated Sacramento State 59-54 on Saturday night.
Casson Rouse had 13 points for Eastern Washington (14-6, 7-2 Big Sky Conference), which won its fifth straight game. Mason Peatling added 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Kim Aiken Jr. had nine rebounds.
Eastern Washington totaled 32 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Joshua Patton had 11 points for the Hornets (11-8, 4-6). Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa added 10 points. Ethan Esposito had seven rebounds.
Eastern Washington plays Northern Arizona on the road on Monday. Sacramento State takes on Idaho at home on Monday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Former U linebacker Wilson's move to Kansas City pays off quite well
Damien Wilson had options, but he liked Kansas City's direction. Now he's a Super Bowl champion.
Vikings
Kansas City set to celebrate Super Bowl win with parade
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their Super Bowl win with a parade.
Vikings
Shanahan must answer for another Super Bowl collapse
Kyle Shanahan will now have another Super Bowl collapse to answer questions about.
Celebrities
Lopez, Shakira in joyful, exuberant halftime show
Seizing their opportunity to make a cultural statement, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira infused the Super Bowl halftime show with an exuberance and joy that celebrated their Latina heritage.