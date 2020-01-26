KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rennia Davis scored 30 points, making all 10 of her free throws, and No. 23 Tennessee beat LSU 63-58 on Sunday.

Davis shot 9 of 13 while the remainder of the team was hitting only 13 of 39 shots (33%) and sinking 6 of 17 free throws. She also had eight rebounds.

Tennessee took the lead for good after Davis scored six straight points in the final minute of the first half. The Lady Tigers stayed within single digits and trailed 58-55 with 1 1/2 minutes left before Tennessee's Jazmine Massengill hit a short jumper and Davis, with 16 seconds left, made two free throws.

The Lady Vols (16-4, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) won their fifth straight conference matchup, coming in the "We Back Pat" game which culminates a week-long effort among the SEC teams to bring awareness to the Pat Summitt Foundation and its work against Alzheimer's disease. Summitt, the late Hall of Fame coach for the Lady Vols, died at the age of 64 in 2016.

Ayana Mitchell scored 24 points on 9-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds for LSU (14-5, 4-3) with Khayla Pointer adding 12 points, though on 4-of-14 shooting. Not including Mitchell, LSU shot just 24% (11 of 45).