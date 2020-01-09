LEWISBURG, Pa. — Cam Davis had 20 points as Navy narrowly defeated Bucknell 60-56 on Wednesday night.
Greg Summers had 13 points and seven rebounds for Navy (8-6, 2-1 Patriot League). John Carter Jr. added six rebounds.
John Meeks had 18 points for the Bison (6-10, 2-1). Avi Toomer added six rebounds.
Jimmy Sotos, who led the Bison in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to 5 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Navy takes on Colgate at home on Saturday. Bucknell plays Holy Cross at home on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Hartman: Was it the best week ever for the Gophers and Vikings?
Both teams won postseason games for only the second time, matching 2004.
Gophers
Mills carries Binghamton over UMBC 79-75
Brenton Mills scored 22 points as Binghamton narrowly defeated Maryland-Baltimore County 79-75 on Wednesday night. Sam Sessoms added 20 points for the Bearcats.
Gophers
Fields, Jr. lifts Radford past Gardner-Webb 67-64
Travis Fields Jr. posted 16 points as Radford narrowly beat Gardner-Webb 67-64 on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Davis, Ibaka lead Raptors past Hornets in OT, 112-110
Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds left in overtime and finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds as the banged-up Toronto Raptors escaped with a 112-110 overtime win over Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Sports
Ash Barty party doesn't last long at Brisbane International
World No. 1-ranked Ash Barty's new year has started with an upset loss to American qualifier Jennifer Brady.