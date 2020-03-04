TROY, Ala. — Radshad Davis registered 16 points as Texas-Arlington beat Troy 78-64 on Tuesday night.
Sam Griffin had 15 points for Texas-Arlington (14-17, 10-10 Sun Belt Conference). David Azore added 13 points. Brian Warren had eight assists.
Charles Norman scored a career-high 24 points for the Trojans (9-22, 5-15), who have lost seven games in a row. Khalyl Waters added 11 points.
