BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Ryan Davis came off the bench to tally 12 points and lead Vermont to a 72-53 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night.
Anthony Lamb and Ben Shungu each added 12 points for Vermont (12-6, 2-1 America East Conference). Robin Duncan had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Brenton Mills had 13 points for the Bearcats (7-10, 1-3). Richard Caldwell Jr. added seven rebounds.
Sam Sessoms, who led the Bearcats in scoring coming into the contest with 18 points per game, was held to only nine points on 4-of-14 shooting.
Vermont plays Hartford at home on Saturday. Binghamton plays Maine on the road on Sunday.
