OAKLAND, Calif. — Khris Davis hit his 30th home run and ninth since the All-Star break, Matt Chapman also went deep and the Oakland Athletics beat the Detroit Tigers 2-1 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win.

Edwin Jackson pitched into the seventh inning, allowing an unearned run on five hits. Jackson struck out three and walked one to win back-to-back starts for the first time this season.

Marcus Semien added two hits while rookie center fielder Ramon Laureano, who had the winning single in the 13th inning Friday, made a pair of defensive gems after being a late addition to Oakland's lineup.

Jeimer Candelario had two hits and drove in the Tigers' only run in the first.

The A's had six hits and stranded five runners in scoring position but remained unbeaten against the Tigers.

They also improved to 11-4 since the All-Star break, the best mark in the majors.

Chapman and Davis homered in a three-pitch span in the third.

Chapman hit his 14th leading off, extending his on-base streak to a career-best 20 games. Two batters later, Davis added another milestone home run to become the first A's player with 30 or more in three consecutive seasons since Miguel Tejada did it from 2000-02.

Both home runs came off starter Jordan Zimmermann (4-4).

Jackson (3-2) and two relievers made it hold up.

Jackson, who earned his 100th career victory in his last start, got a pair of double plays to get out of jams in the second and third. He also got help from Laureano, who a night earlier won the game with his first major league hit.

Laureano missed a diving catch in the fifth but threw out Mike Gerber who overslid second base, then made a sliding catch on Candelario's sinking liner in the seventh.

Lou Trivino retired five batters and Blake Treinen pitched the ninth for his 28th save.

Zimmermann allowed six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He is winless in his last four starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: Laureano started in place of Mark Canha, who was scratched because of an illness.

UP NEXT

Tigers LHP Francisco Liriano (3-5, 4.41 ERA) makes his first start since July 23 in the series finale Sunday afternoon. Liriano last pitched Sunday when he threw two scoreless innings of relief against Kansas City. RHP Trevor Cahill (3-2, 3.39) pitches for Oakland and has two wins in four starts since coming off the disabled list.