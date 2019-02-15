MILWAUKEE — Antoine Davis had 27 points as Detroit topped Milwaukee 90-84 on Thursday night. Josh McFolley added 22 points for the Titans.

Harrison Curry had 15 points for Detroit (10-16, 7-7 Horizon League), which broke its four-game road losing streak. Derrien King added 12 points.

DeAndre Abram had 28 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (9-17, 4-9), who have now lost six games in a row. Darius Roy added 16 points and six assists. Amir Allen had 14 points.

The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Panthers on the season. Detroit defeated Milwaukee 93-84 on Jan. 12. Detroit faces Green Bay on the road on Saturday. Milwaukee plays Oakland at home on Saturday.