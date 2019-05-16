Milwaukee Brewers (26-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-18, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Zach Davies (4-0, 1.54 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Phillies: Zach Eflin (4-3, 2.47 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee can secure a series win with a victory over Philadelphia.

The Phillies are 15-9 on their home turf. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .244 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .313.

The Brewers are 10-11 on the road. Milwaukee has hit 70 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the club with 16, averaging one every 8.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 21 extra base hits and is batting .278. Odubel Herrera is 8-for-34 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Lorenzo Cain leads the Brewers with 48 hits and has 18 RBIs. Yelich is 11-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .232 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .250 batting average, 2.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (biceps), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Travis Shaw: 10-day IL (wrist), Manny Pina: day-to-day (hamstring).