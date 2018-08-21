MINNEAPOLIS — Matt Davidson homered, Lucas Giolito struck out six in six innings and the Chicago White Sox spoiled Stephen Gonsalves' major league debut by holding off the Minnesota Twins for an 8-5 victory on Monday night.
Playing without manager Rick Renteria, Chicago won for the fourth time in five games in the makeup of snowed-out April contest. Davidson drove in three runs, and Jose Abreu had two hits and two RBIs.
Renteria experienced lightheadedness before the game and was taken to a hospital as a precaution. Bench coach Joe McEwing served as the manager, and the team said tests on Renteria didn't show any problems.
