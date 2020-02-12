DAVIDSON, N.C. — Davidson hit a season-high 18 3-pointers and easily beat Fordham 79-49 on Tuesday night.
Mike Jones led the Wildcats with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Carter Collins added three 3-pointers.
Kellan Grady had 13 points for Davidson (12-11, 6-5 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Luka Brajkovic added 12 points.
Chris Austin had 11 points for the Rams (7-16, 1-10), who have now lost five consecutive games. Joel Soriano added nine rebounds.
The Wildcats improve to 2-0 against the Rams this season. Davidson defeated Fordham 74-62 on Jan. 19. Davidson faces Saint Bonaventure on the road on Friday. Fordham plays Duquesne at home on Sunday.
