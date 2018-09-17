"We had a very healthy 8-pound, 8-ounce baby boy, no problems at all," John Salamone said in 1995, describing his 5-year-old son, David. The problems started when he was 4 months and received a routine oral vaccination for polio.

Within weeks, his parents noticed he could no longer crawl or turn over. "I'd hold him up," John Salamone told USA Today in 1995, "and his legs would just collapse."

The doctors were as perplexed as David's parents. When his mother, Kathy, asked if her son might have poliomyelitis — a once-dreaded communicable disease that killed 3,000 Americans a year in the early 1950s and paralyzed thousands more — "the doctors pooh-poohed her," John Salamone said in 1999.

The threat of polio had been all but eliminated in 1955 with the introduction of a vaccine developed by Jonas Salk. That vaccine was administered by needle, but by the early 1960s a different vaccine, developed by Albert Sabin, was used. Sabin's liquid was dropped onto sugar cubes or squirted into the mouth.

In time, the Sabin vaccine became the predominant form of polio immunization.

By 1979, the contagious or "wild" form of polio had been eradicated in the U.S. Still, about eight to 10 people, mostly infants, contracted the disease each year from the vaccine itself because the Sabin oral polio vaccine, or OPV, contained a weakened but still living form of the polio virus. In rare cases, it could develop into a more virulent strain.

That is how David Salamone, who was born May 25, 1990, in Fairfax, Va., became one of the last U.S. polio patients — and how his suffering led to a change in U.S. policy that banished the disease.

It took two years before doctors discovered that David was born with a genetic immune deficiency, which left him susceptible to many infections and disorders. His parents were not told that a child with a compromised immune system could contract polio from the oral vaccine.

"It was devastating and frustrating and ultimately caused me a lot of anger," John Salamone said. "It was like a dirty little secret: Nobody told you there were going to be ­sacrificial lambs."

David Salamone wore a brace on his atrophied right leg and had difficulty walking. He had a relatively typical childhood in Oakton, Va., except for his frequent visits to hospitals.

His father — a lobbyist and fundraiser for charities — became his son's advocate, writing letters to the Centers for Disease Control, members of Congress and the president. He organized families and spoke at medical conferences.

At first, the medical establishment was unmoved. When eight to 10 children a year contracted polio, and millions of others were protected, "my feeling was it was a small price to pay," Walter Orenstein, who was director of the CDC's immunization program from 1988 to 2004, recalled Friday.

Then he heard David's story. "Suddenly, the eight to 10 people were not just tiny numbers but were real people," Orenstein said. "Just seeing how these people's lives were ruined made a big difference. I went overnight from being an OPV hawk to being an IPV hawk."

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — which included Orenstein and Johns Hopkins' Neal Halsey, recommended that the country switch from an OPV model of vaccine to Salk's IPV — or at least adopt a schedule in which the two vaccines would be administered in a sequence.

The committee's recommendation was adopted in 1996. Since Jan. 1, 2000, the only polio vaccine used in the U.S. has been the IPV, which Salk developed in the 1950s.

"John Salamone's advocacy on behalf of his son really did change U.S. immunization policy," Halsey said, "and changed it toward a safer vaccine."

David Salamone had relatively good health through his teen years and finished high school. He enjoyed snowboarding and bicycling and eventually had an apartment. He worked as a computer troubleshooter and, as recently as a few months ago, piloted his family's boat on the Potomac.

He died Sept. 7 of cumulative ailments that led to multiple organ failure, his father said.

Since 2000, not a single U.S. child has contracted polio.