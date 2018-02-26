NEW YORK — A highly anticipated New York City museum show highlighting the life and work of David Bowie will feature exclusive perks for those willing to pay $2,500 for a ticket.
The Brooklyn Museum's "David Bowie is" exhibition will run from March 2 to July 15, and the institution will forgo its suggested pricing for entrance in favor of a mandatory $20 weekday entrance fee and $25 on weekends. The Wall Street Journal reports the museum will also offer an "Aladdin Sane" ticket — named for the 1973 Bowie album — for $2,500.
The ticket will offer the buyer private access to the exhibition, alongside a host of other exclusive benefits.
Brooklyn Museum President David Berliner says this is the first time the museum will offer special exhibition tickets with different perks.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.